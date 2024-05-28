News & Insights

Southern Cross Gold Unveils Major Discovery

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has made a significant discovery of high-grade gold and antimony at Sunday Creek in Clonbinane, Victoria, according to a presentation dated May 28, 2024. The company emphasizes that investing in SXG shares carries risks and no performance guarantees, advising investors to seek appropriate financial and legal counsel. This presentation is intended purely for informational purposes and does not serve as financial advice or an offer to sell securities.

