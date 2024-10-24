Southern Cross Gold Secures Full Ownership of Redcastle Project

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) has bolstered its position in the Redcastle gold-antimony project by acquiring the remaining 30% stake from Nagambie Resources Limited for $250,000. This acquisition grants SXG full ownership and control over the historically significant Redcastle site, which boasts untapped gold potential dating back to the 1850s. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on exploring high-grade gold deposits at both the Redcastle and Sunday Creek projects.

