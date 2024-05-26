News & Insights

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Unveils Strategic Overview

May 26, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd., an Australian gold discovery company, has released a presentation dated 27 May 2024, providing an overview of its current and future activities but not offering financial product advice or making any share offers. The presentation includes forward-looking statements with inherent risks, and the company cautions that actual results may vary, advising investors to seek independent financial and legal advice.

