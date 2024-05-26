Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Seeks New Security Quotation

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 168,675 new ordinary fully paid securities, which will be listed under the ASX security code SXG. The issue date for these securities is May 24, 2024, as per the company’s latest financial market update.

For further insights into AU:SXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.