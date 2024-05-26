Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Expands Share Listings

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has applied for the quotation of new securities, specifically 175,000 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX security code SXG. The announcement, made on May 27, 2024, indicates a new phase of growth for the company as these shares will soon be available for trading on the stock exchange.

