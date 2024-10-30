Southern Cross Gold Ltd Updates Investor Presentation

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd has released an updated investor presentation, highlighting key changes such as the inclusion of assay information and modifications to previous slides. The company continues to emphasize its strong cultural ties with Australia’s gold mining heritage, symbolized in its branding. Investors can expect a refined focus on exploration targets as part of the company’s strategic direction.

