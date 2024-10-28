Southern Cross Gold Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, revealing that both the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Georgina Carnegie were successfully passed. The resolutions received strong support, with over 94% of votes in favor. These outcomes reflect a positive shareholder sentiment towards the company’s leadership and remuneration strategy.

