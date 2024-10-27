News & Insights

Southern Cross Gold Highlights Global Gold Discovery Progress

October 27, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has reviewed its progress at the Sunday Creek site, highlighting the expansion of a significant global gold discovery. Investors are advised to consider the general nature of the information shared, as investment in the company’s shares carries inherent risks. The company emphasizes that this presentation is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

