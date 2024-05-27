News & Insights

Southern Cross Gold Eyes New ASX Quotation

May 27, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX with the issue date set for May 27, 2024. The release indicates that 213,600 ordinary fully paid shares will be quoted under the security code SXG. This move could represent an opportunity for investors to engage with the growing portfolio of the company.

