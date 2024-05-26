Southern Cross Gold Expands Market Offerings

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has applied for the quotation of 501,619 new ordinary fully paid securities under the code SXG, with an issue date of May 24, 2024. This move, announced on May 27, 2024, indicates an expansion in the company’s publicly traded offerings, potentially stirring interest among investors in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:SXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.