Southern Cross Gold Consolidates Ownership of Redcastle Project

Southern Cross Gold Ltd has acquired the remaining 30% interest in the Redcastle gold-antimony joint venture from Nagambie Resources, consolidating its ownership of the historically significant site in Victoria’s Goldfields. This strategic move allows Southern Cross Gold to focus on further exploration and development, particularly in the 17 km of untested reef systems at Redcastle. The acquisition also concludes any royalty obligations, providing full control over the project.

