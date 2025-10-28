Southern Cross Gold Consolidated (TSX:SXGC) Price Target Increased by 36.32% to 10.08

The average one-year price target for Southern Cross Gold Consolidated (TSX:SXGC) has been revised to $10.08 / share. This is an increase of 36.32% from the prior estimate of $7.40 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.74 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.17% from the latest reported closing price of $7.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Cross Gold Consolidated. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXGC is 0.16%, an increase of 87.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 110.78% to 416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 286K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 72.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXGC by 426.40% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Corundum Trust holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

