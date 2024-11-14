Southern Cross Gold Announces Shareholder Vote on Acquisition

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has announced the dispatch of its Scheme Booklet as part of a proposed acquisition by Mawson Gold Limited, where Mawson aims to acquire all shares it doesn’t already own in Southern Cross Gold. Shareholders are set to vote on this arrangement at a meeting on December 13, 2024. This development is a key milestone for investors closely watching SXG’s strategic moves in the market.

For further insights into AU:SXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.