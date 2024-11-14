News & Insights

Stocks

Southern Cross Gold Announces Shareholder Vote on Acquisition

November 14, 2024 — 12:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has announced the dispatch of its Scheme Booklet as part of a proposed acquisition by Mawson Gold Limited, where Mawson aims to acquire all shares it doesn’t already own in Southern Cross Gold. Shareholders are set to vote on this arrangement at a meeting on December 13, 2024. This development is a key milestone for investors closely watching SXG’s strategic moves in the market.

For further insights into AU:SXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.