Southern Cross Gold Announces Shareholder Vote on Acquisition

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.
Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has announced the dispatch of its Scheme Booklet as part of a proposed acquisition by Mawson Gold Limited, where Mawson aims to acquire all shares it doesn’t already own in Southern Cross Gold. Shareholders are set to vote on this arrangement at a meeting on December 13, 2024. This development is a key milestone for investors closely watching SXG’s strategic moves in the market.
