Southern Cross Gold Amplifies Sunday Creek Drilling

Southern Cross Gold Ltd announced significant high-grade gold and antimony intersections at their 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project, with two diamond drillholes extending known mineralization and revealing multiple high-grade structures. The company is set to intensify exploration with a planned 60 km drill program over the next year, which includes the addition of new drill rigs and the application of a specialized navigational drilling technique to enhance the understanding of super high-grade zones. These developments highlight Sunday Creek’s potential as a globally significant gold discovery with a district-scale geophysical survey on the horizon.

