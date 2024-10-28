Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s Strategic Growth and Expansion

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (AU:SXE) has released an update.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited, a leading provider of electrical and maintenance services in Australia, has significantly grown its revenue from $200 million in 2017 to over $550 million in 2024 through strategic acquisitions and diversification. The company’s operations now span across infrastructure, commercial, and resource sectors, with a strong presence on the East Coast. SCEE’s success is built on operational excellence and a disciplined mergers and acquisitions strategy.

