Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Reports Record Growth

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (AU:SXE) has released an update.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX: SXE) has achieved record-breaking financial results for the second consecutive year, including a 5% increase in EBITDA to $40.1 million and a 158% rise in share price to $1.73. The company also reported a record order book of $720 million, driven by significant projects like the Collie Battery Energy Storage System, and expects continued growth fueled by trends in data centers, electrification, and infrastructure.

For further insights into AU:SXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.