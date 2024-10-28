News & Insights

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Reports Record Growth

October 28, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (AU:SXE) has released an update.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX: SXE) has achieved record-breaking financial results for the second consecutive year, including a 5% increase in EBITDA to $40.1 million and a 158% rise in share price to $1.73. The company also reported a record order book of $720 million, driven by significant projects like the Collie Battery Energy Storage System, and expects continued growth fueled by trends in data centers, electrification, and infrastructure.

