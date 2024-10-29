Southern Cross Electrical Announces AGM Results

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (AU:SXE) has released an update.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 29, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were successfully carried with significant majority support. This indicates strong shareholder confidence in the company’s direction and governance. The resolutions included the re-election and election of directors, as well as the adoption of the remuneration report.

