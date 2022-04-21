Southern Copper (SCCO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings when it reports first-quarter 2022 results next week. Upbeat prices for Southern Copper's main metals might get reflected in its top line. However, lower production might have weighed on earnings. Meanwhile, the company's concerted efforts to improve cost efficiency and productivity may have aided its earnings despite higher costs.

In the last reported quarter, the company's earnings and sales improved year over year. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same.



The company has surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.22%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings per share is currently pegged at 98 cents, indicating a 1% decline from the prior-year quarter. The estimate has moved down 2% over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for the quarter's revenues stands at $2.68 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.9%.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Southern Copper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Southern Copper is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Southern Copper currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Key Factors to Note

Copper accounts for more than 80% of the company's sales. Over the past few quarters, the company has been witnessing lower production at its Peruvian mines due to lower ore grades. This trend is expected to continue through 2022 and recover thereafter. On top of this, operations at its Cuajone mine in Peru had to be halted from Feb 28 amid protests by local communities. Thus, the first-quarter 2022 production numbers are likely to be down. This may, however, be somewhat offset by higher production at its Mexican mines.



Overall, silver production is likely to be lower on account of lesser production at Buenavista, IMMSA and Toquepala. Production of molybdenum, its main by-product, has been high due to rising production at the Peruvian mines, namely the Toquepala mine after throughput increased at the new Molybdenum plant spurred by improvements in ore grades and recoveries at other operations. The Buenavista mine might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter's performance.



Copper prices have been trending up in the first quarter compared with the year-ago quarter, supported by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and concerns of supply disruptions amid robust demand. Zinc prices have been surging amid concerns of further supply disruptions as energy prices remain high. Molybdenum prices have been on an uptrend fueled by solid demand. Silver has been gaining on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and increasing inflationary pressures that lifted the safe-haven bids for the precious metal. Overall higher metal prices are likely to get reflected in the company's first-quarter top line.



Operating cash costs might have been higher in the to-be-reported quarter due to lower grades. This may have weighed on margins. However, higher metal prices and savings from the company's stringent cost control measures are likely to have negated some of the impacts.

Share Price Performance



The company's shares have gained 3.2% over the past year compared with the industry's rally of 19.1%.

