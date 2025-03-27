Southern Copper (SCCO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $96.84, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the miner had gained 4.77% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.79 billion, up 7.48% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.63 per share and a revenue of $11.7 billion, signifying shifts of +6.93% and +2.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher. Currently, Southern Copper is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Copper has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.72.

It's also important to note that SCCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.85.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.