Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had gained 2.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.02%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion, which would represent changes of -4.33% and -1.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.39% higher. Southern Copper currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Copper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.18.

We can also see that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

