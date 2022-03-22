Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $76.55, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had gained 14.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Southern Copper will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 1.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $10.41 billion, which would represent changes of -8.43% and -4.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Southern Copper currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Southern Copper's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.73, which means Southern Copper is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SCCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.