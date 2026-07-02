Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Moves 1.90%: What You Should Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $172.01, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the miner had lost 14.14% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Southern Copper in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $1.9 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.26 billion, up 39.64% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.62 per share and a revenue of $16.69 billion, indicating changes of +45.42% and +24.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5% higher. At present, Southern Copper boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Southern Copper's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.91.

One should further note that SCCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.