Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $104.18, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

Shares of the miner witnessed a loss of 3.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 61.43% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.94 billion, indicating a 27.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.26% and +15.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.68% lower. As of now, Southern Copper holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Southern Copper is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.66.

One should further note that SCCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SCCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.