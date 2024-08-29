Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Moves 0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Southern Copper (SCCO) reached $101.43, with a +0.57% movement compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Shares of the miner have depreciated by 5.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Southern Copper in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 34.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.81 billion, up 12.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $11.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +37.94% and +17.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% downward. Right now, Southern Copper possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Southern Copper is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.09, which means Southern Copper is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.69.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

