Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $73.54, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had lost 0.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Southern Copper will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.77 billion, up 9.48% from the prior-year quarter.

SCCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.33% and -1.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.39% higher. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Copper has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.54, which means Southern Copper is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

