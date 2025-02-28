Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $88.93, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

Shares of the miner have depreciated by 2.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.27% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.26, indicating a 34.04% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.68 billion, indicating a 3.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $11.55 billion, which would represent changes of +7.62% and +1.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. Southern Copper is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Southern Copper is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.41. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.66 of its industry.

One should further note that SCCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.79.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

