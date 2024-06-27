Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Southern Copper (SCCO) ending at $107.73, denoting a -0.97% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

The miner's stock has dropped by 8.95% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.16, marking a 65.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.93 billion, up 27.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.33 per share and a revenue of $11.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +39.23% and +15.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.07% increase. As of now, Southern Copper holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Southern Copper is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.12. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.39 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that SCCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

