Southern Copper (SCCO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.57, changing hands as low as $63.05 per share. Southern Copper Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $54.92 per share, with $83.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.97.

