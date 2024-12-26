Southern Copper (SCCO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $94.60, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The miner's stock has dropped by 5.3% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.95% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying an 85.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.85 billion, showing a 24.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $11.79 billion, which would represent changes of +43.09% and +19.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.33% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Southern Copper's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.23. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.62.

We can also see that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SCCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

