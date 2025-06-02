Southern Copper (SCCO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $92.45, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Shares of the miner have appreciated by 0.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 billion, down 6.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $11.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.15% and +3.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Southern Copper is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Copper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.35 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SCCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 34, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

