Southern Copper (SCCO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Southern Copper (SCCO) reached $100.41, with a +1.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the miner had gained 1.43% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Southern Copper in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.7%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.79 billion, indicating a 7.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.65 per share and a revenue of $11.7 billion, representing changes of +7.39% and +2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.79% higher. At present, Southern Copper boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Southern Copper's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.96.

It's also important to note that SCCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.