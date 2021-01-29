Southern Copper (SCCO) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Rise Y/Y

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line also marked an improvement 90% from prior-year quarter figure of 40 cents primarily owing to higher volumes, and rising prices for copper, silver and zinc. However, the earnings beat failed to impress the market as there has not been any major price change since the quarterly release on Jan 25.



Net sales were $2,351 million, up 27% year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,969 million. Higher volumes, and rising prices for copper, silver and zinc were instrumental in driving the upside.



Total operating costs went up 5% year over year to $1,284 million. Operating profit surged 69% to $1066 million on higher sales. Operating margin in the reported quarter was 45.4% compared with 34.1% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 59% year over year to $1,254 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 53.3% compared with the year-ago quarter figure of 42.4%.

Southern Copper Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Southern Copper Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southern Copper Corporation Quote

Operating Highlights

Copper: Southern Copper mined 259,744 tons of copper during the reported quarter, up 1.3% year over year. Higher production at all its mines barring the Toquepala mine led to the year-over-year improvement.



Molybdenum: The company mined 7,554 tons of molybdenum during the reported quarter, indicating year-over-year decline of 4%.



Zinc: The company’s zinc production declined 17.7% year over year to 16,763 tons in the quarter under review.



Silver: Southern Copper’s silver production decreased 4.5% year over year to 5,406,000 ounces.

Financials

Southern Copper generated net cash from operating activities of $2,783 million in 2020 compared with $1912 million in the prior-year quarter. Increase in copper and precious metals prices, higher sales volumes and cost control efficiencies led to strong cash generation.



Cash and cash equivalents were at $2,183.6 million at the end of 2020, up from $1,925 million as of 2019 end. Long-term debt was $6,544 million at the 2020 end compared with $6,541 million as of 2019 end. The company made capital investments worth $592 million during 2020.



On Jan 21, 2021, Southern Copper’s board of directors authorized a dividend of 60 cents per share payable on Feb 24, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb 10, 2021.

2020 Results

Southern Copper reported earnings per share of $2.03 in 2020, up 6% from the prior year’s $1.92. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96. Sales increased 10% year over year to $7.98 billion in fiscal 2020 and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.74 billion.



Per the company, the roll out of vaccines instills hope and the imminent economic recovery will drive an uptick in 2021 copper consumption. Growth in consumption in China and other economies will sustain the demand for copper.

Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper have appreciated 77.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 82.3%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Southern Copper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY and BHP Group BHP. All of these stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 75.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have soared around 132% in a year.



Impala Platinum has an expected earnings growth rate of 189.4% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied around 41% in the past year.



BHP Group has a projected earnings growth rate of 59.5% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have gained around 31% in a year.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



BHP Group Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.