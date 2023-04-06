Southern Copper (SCCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $74.71, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the miner had lost 0.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Southern Copper will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, down 6.04% from the year-ago period.

SCCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.99% and +2.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.3% higher. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Southern Copper currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.88.

Also, we should mention that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.