Southern Copper (SCCO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the latest trading day at $105.69, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

The miner's stock has dropped by 4.62% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.15, reflecting a 64.29% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.94 billion, indicating a 27.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.30 per share and a revenue of $11.47 billion, signifying shifts of +38.26% and +15.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% increase. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Southern Copper is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.59, which means Southern Copper is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that SCCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.