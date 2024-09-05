Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Southern Copper (SCCO) standing at $96.66, reflecting a +0.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

The the stock of miner has fallen by 0.71% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.18%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.81 billion, indicating a 12.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $11.59 billion, indicating changes of +37.94% and +17.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Southern Copper. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Southern Copper boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Southern Copper is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.45. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.

Investors should also note that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 0.99 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.