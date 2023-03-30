Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $75.77, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the miner had lost 0.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion, down 5.53% from the year-ago period.

SCCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $9.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.88% and -2.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Copper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.64.

Investors should also note that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 4.1 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.