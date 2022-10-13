Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $48.75, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had gained 2.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 44.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.43 billion, down 9.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion, which would represent changes of -34.4% and -7.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% higher within the past month. Southern Copper currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Copper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.37.

It is also worth noting that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



