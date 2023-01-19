Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $76.16, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had gained 22.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.48 billion, down 12.19% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Southern Copper is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Copper has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.76 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.04.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

