Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $48.40, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had lost 1.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.32 billion, down 13.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $9.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.45% and -8.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.24% lower. Southern Copper is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Southern Copper is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.

Also, we should mention that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on

