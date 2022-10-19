Southern Copper (SCCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $46.41, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had 0% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Southern Copper will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.37 billion, down 11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

SCCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $9.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.99% and -8.64%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% lower. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Southern Copper is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.67, which means Southern Copper is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SCCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



