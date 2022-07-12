Southern Copper (SCCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $48.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the miner had lost 14.69% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 22.01% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Southern Copper will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 17.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion, down 2.68% from the year-ago period.

SCCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $11.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.98% and +1.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.74% lower. Southern Copper currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Copper has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.51, so we one might conclude that Southern Copper is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SCCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SCCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.