Southern Copper (SCCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $67.97, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had gained 21.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 55.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.61 billion, up 10.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Southern Copper is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.22.

Investors should also note that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SCCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

