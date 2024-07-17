Southern Copper (SCCO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Southern Copper (SCCO) standing at $109.89, reflecting a -1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

The miner's shares have seen an increase of 3.51% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.27% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.93 billion, indicating a 27.25% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.33 per share and a revenue of $11.46 billion, indicating changes of +39.23% and +15.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.96% higher. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Southern Copper is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.29.

It is also worth noting that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SCCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

