Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Southern Copper Corporation's (NYSE:SCCO) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to $0.50 on the 23rd of November. The dividend yield of 6.2% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Southern Copper Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 86% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 129%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.46 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.0% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Southern Copper has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Southern Copper is paying out 110% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Southern Copper's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. Strong earnings growth means Southern Copper has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Southern Copper that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

