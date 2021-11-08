Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.4, the dividend yield is 6.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCCO was $59.4, representing a -28.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.29 and a 11.47% increase over the 52 week low of $53.29.

SCCO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX). SCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 117.24%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the scco Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BLES with an increase of 2.8% over the last 100 days. EPU has the highest percent weighting of SCCO at 17.91%.

