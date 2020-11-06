Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.25, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCCO was $54.25, representing a -1.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.94 and a 131.54% increase over the 52 week low of $23.43.

SCCO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). SCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports SCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.16%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCCO as a top-10 holding:

Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COPX with an increase of 37.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCCO at 5.03%.

