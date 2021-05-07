Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.82, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCCO was $72.82, representing a -12.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.15 and a 132.1% increase over the 52 week low of $31.38.

SCCO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX). SCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.74. Zacks Investment Research reports SCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 96.72%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCCO as a top-10 holding:

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS)

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KARS with an increase of 6.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCCO at 3.59%.

