Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCCO was $71.46, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $72 and a 204.99% increase over the 52 week low of $23.43.

SCCO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). SCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports SCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.65%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCCO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPU with an increase of 19.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCCO at 17.29%.

