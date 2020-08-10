Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.06, the dividend yield is 3.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCCO was $45.06, representing a -3.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.61 and a 92.32% increase over the 52 week low of $23.43.

SCCO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). SCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports SCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.13%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 31% over the last 100 days. EPU has the highest percent weighting of SCCO at 15.82%.

