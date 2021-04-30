Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a good week for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.2% to US$72.01. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$2.5b and statutory earnings per share of US$0.99 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Southern Copper is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Southern Copper after the latest results. NYSE:SCCO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Southern Copper are now predicting revenues of US$10.1b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 28% to US$3.50. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.87b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.34 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$59.07, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Southern Copper at US$89.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$38.93. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Southern Copper's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Southern Copper to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Southern Copper following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Southern Copper going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Southern Copper is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

